Bernice Burgos Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress & Grinds Seductively At A Party — Tempting T.I.?

Bernice Burgos knocked it out with another curve-hugging dress for a swanky black tie as she posed for pics with some other guys! Could she be trying to make T.I. crazy with jealousy?

Bernice Burgos wowed in a purple dress as she hosted the Hotel Executive Suites for the The Gemini Take Over event in New Jersey. She stunned in a purple bodycon number that showed off her curves to perfection. Bernice rocked a top knot, but kept the rest of her locks in soft waves down her back as she posed with some guys also attending the event. She danced the night away and obviously looked flawless. Did T.I. see her Snapchat story and did it drive him crazy?

He’s reportedly been “creeping on” his ex wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ social media still! “Whether it’s to get her attention or keep her in check, T.I. has a compulsion. He’s always creeping on her social,” a source close to the 36 year-old rapper previously told HollywoodLife.com. T.I. reportedly still has his eyes on Bernice though and reportedly has been proud to see her out and about at these fancy events.

“He likes to see her sexy photos and guys all over her, it makes him proud that all those dudes are after her, but he’s the one who can have her anytime he wants,” an insider told us. It has got to be hard for T.I. to let go of his seven year marriage to Tiny, 41, but he def can’t keep these two ladies hanging all the time. “It’s Tip who’s struggling to move on, which is crazy when you think about how he treated her when they were together. Guess you really don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” the insider explained.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. gets jealous of Bernice's nights out?

