Bernice Burgos Dances In Bikini To Chris Brown’s Music — Is She Making T.I. Jealous?

Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos’ thong bikini brings all the boys to the yard. In a sizzling Instagram video, T.I.’s new side piece seductively dances and rubs her curvaceous body to one of Chris Brown’s hottest tracks. What kind of mind game is she playing?

Bernice Burgos has all the boys eating out of the palm of her hand. In just a matter of weeks, she’s captivated one of the two hottest rappers in the industry — T.I., 36, and Chris Brown, 28. But here’s the thing, it appears she’s playing mind games with both of them! Bernice, who’s been continuously showered in cash and jewelry over recent weeks by the “Live Your Life” rapper, shook her booty in a thong bikini to “Whatever You Want” — a Meek Mill track that features Chris on backup vocals. She even called it her favorite “summer song” of the season! Dressed in nothing but a tiny white 2-piece, Bernice seductively rubbed her curves on the beach in a flirtatious video that ought to leave both Chris and T.I. drooling!

As we previously told you, the “Zero” hitmaker has been busy sliding into Bernice’s direct messages on social media. It’s so obvious that he’s got a crush! “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khalid’s “Do You Mind” video and he’s been low key into her since then,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But what does T.I. think about all this? The guy is known to be a little jealous when it comes to his women hanging out with other dudes, and Bernice knows that better than anyone. That’s why she has told him a thing! “She’s keeping her mouth shut about Breezy because she doesn’t want to piss him off,” the source continued. Uh oh!

Wait a minute though, what right does T.I. have to get all overprotective? He’s not even officially dating Bernice, nor can he stop thinking about Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The father-of-seven is so indecisive when it comes to picking between Tinyb and his new flame that it’s driving both ladies absolutely insane. One day he’s creeping on Tiny’s social media and the next he’s spending THOUSANDS of dollars on new gifts for Bernice. If he’s still playing the field, then she can too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice is trying to make T.I. jealous? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.