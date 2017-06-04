Courtesy of Snapchat

Bella Thorne is just like us, sometimes she just can’t be bothered to shave and other days her acne breaks out a little more than usual. Despite all that, the actress is perfectly comfortable with flaunting her flaws on social media — and that’s why we love her!

Looking perfect all the time must consume SO.MUCH.ENERGY. Sometimes it’s refreshing to just stop caring about the physical aspect and go for comfort instead. Granted, most of us wouldn’t post pictures of ourselves on those hygienic cheat days — but it’s a completely different story for Bella Thorne, 19! The Famous In Love actress looked totally confident on Snapchat today (June 3) as she flaunted her hair legs and acne spots while cuddling her cat on the couch. “Think she’s fond of my leg hair?,” she captioned the brave post. Bella must be looking forward to spending all weekend bundled up in a baggy hoodie in her cozy living room after partying with Scott Disick in Cannes.

Known for her incredible body confidence, the Frenemies star doesn’t always looked so dressed down on social media. Sometimes it’s the complete opposite! If there’s anyone who cleans up nicely, it’s Bella! Just the other day she enjoyed a fun night in Los Angeles dressed in a sheer top that put her breasts, nipples, and nipple rings on full display. On her way out of The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, the blonde beauty smiled at photographers as if her whole torso wasn’t showing through her sheer, black top. Just another casual outing for Bella!

Whether or not you’re a fan of her bold style, you have to give Bella props for ALWAYS being herself. She’s got a winning personality that has won over so many people, including ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. In case you haven’t heard, the former lovers, who spent roughly 2 years together, are hanging out again!!! And get this, he wants to rekindle their romance!!! “Bella was one of the first girls to give him the attention he always wanted in a girlfriend and when they broke up it was very devastating,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he made sure never to lose touch with her because he always has held a torch for her.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s hairy leg look? Would you ever rock it?

