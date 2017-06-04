Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky’s Romance: It’s A ‘True Love Match’

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky may not be attached at the hip, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t head over heels for each other! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the Kardashian sister and the rapper are miles apart at the moment, but still a great fit!

“Kendall [Jenner] and [A$AP] Rocky are totally still on, they just have crazy busy schedules so they’re not physically together right now,” an insider close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall is in New York, while Rocky is tied up with promoting his new album, and getting ready for festival season. It suits them not living in each other’s pockets though, Kendall would hate to be in some claustrophobic relationship, she needs her freedom, and Rocky’s totally on the same page.” Click here to see pics of Kendall’s La Perla campaign.

Kendall, 21, and A$AP, 28, do have busy schedules, that’s for sure! Kendall is all about her high profile modeling career these days, and A$AP is fast becoming one of the most popular rappers of our generation. The alleged lovers are definitely a power couple and we give them serious props for being able to keep their chemistry alive while they are so far apart. So how do they do it? Good question!

“When they’re not together they talk every day, and try to FaceTime as much as possible, but they’re both confident and secure enough in themselves, and their relationship, not to have to be in constant contact,” the source continued. Now that sounds like a relationship that takes a lot of time and effort, but when it’s with the right person it’s worth it, and apparently that is the case with these two. “It’s a true love match between Kendall and Rocky,” the insider added.

