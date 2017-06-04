Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears During Medley Of Powerhouse Songs For Manchester

Ariana Grande gave heart-wrenching performances at her One Love Manchester concert in honor of the victims of the horrific terrorist attack at her May 22nd concert! Her powerful edition of ‘Break Free’ will have you in tears.

Ariana Grande gave her total all in a brave performance of “Midnight Shadows” and “Break Free” at her Manchester Tribute concert on Sunday, June 4. The 23 year-old bravely took the stage and sang her heart out and fought back tears in honor of the 22 killed and 64 wounded in a terrorist attack at her May 22 show in the city. Ari told a story about meeting with the family of a victim who sadly died named Olivia. She talked with Olivia’s mother and said how badly she’s wanted to cry, but “Olivia’s mommy told me Olivia would’ve wanted to hear the hits,” she said. “One Love, Manchester,” she told the crowd, “we love you so much.” She looked so happy to be back in Manchester with the enthusiastic crowd and determined to give the best show she could.

Ari looked simple in a grey “One Love Manchester” sweatshirt and jean with fabulous black heels with her signature ponytail. She came out again with Victoria Money for a moving duet called “Better Days” before taking the stage again with the Black Eyed Peas for “Where Is The Love.” She held a tearful little girl close as she sang with a children’s choir. “Tonight is all about love, am I right?” she asked before asking to go right into “The Way” and “Dang!” with her boyfriend Mac Miller, 25. Miley Cyrus, 24, joined

Ari to sing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” original performed by Crowded House. The girls shared a super cute dance and hug that totally tugged at our heart strings. Ariana was ready to have some fun with the audience for her hit “Side to Side” and again later with “Love Me Harder.” She looked deeply touched as Chris Martin and the entire arena sang Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” to her. “Manchester, you sounded beautiful,” she told them.

“Thank you all so, so much,” she told everyone as she choked back tears before launching into “One Last Time” to close out the show. Miley, Little Mix, Niall Horan, and more of the acts from earlier danced behind Ari for a beautiful final curtain call. She finished the show with a solo of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Ariana’s emotions finally overcame her and she shed a few tears before singing the final notes of The Wizard of Oz classic. It was a stunning end to an emotional, but uplifting day of music and remembrance.

Stars immediately rallied around Ariana and volunteered to perform at her benefit concert. All the proceeds from the show will go to the victims’ families from the Manchester attack. Niall Horan, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, and Justin Bieber all signed on to be a part of a beautiful event all about coming together after tragedy. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester,” Ariana wrote in an emotional letter four days after the attack.

Security was obviously super intense for the event. Manchester Police confirmed that there would be additional law enforcement throughout the city to protect concertgoers and citizens safe. “We have dedicated resources, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed,” the statement from Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison read. They also said that there would be additional bags searches and asked attendees to leave the backpacks at home to speed things up for concert entry.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ariana’s performance? Our hearts go out to those affected by the Manchester tragedy. You can support the victims’ families at this link.