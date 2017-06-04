Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert Highlights — See Best Moments

We are in awe. Tears were shed and hugs were given at Ariana Grande’s star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4. From Miley Cyrus’ emotional speech to Niall Horan’s inspiring and heartfelt performance, every moment was special.

Love and hope can conquer hate. Ariana Grande, 23, gathered up every bit of strength to sing her heart and soul out to her fans in Manchester, England on June 4. In the wake of the tragic terrorist attack which claimed 22 innocent lives and injured dozens more, the singer took the stage for her powerful One Love Manchester benefit concert. Several A-list stars joined together to put on an incredible show at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground and fans from all over the world tuned in! The proceeds will be dedicated to raising money for victims of the attack.

Ariana announced the news on May 26, encouraging everyone to stay united. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she said. “From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. This will not change that.” As expected, Ariana pulled out all the stops.

From the powerful performances to the heartfelt tribute speeches, it certainly was an emotional experience for all. The love could be felt, as fans cuddled close together and enjoy the power of music.

1.) Miley Cyrus, 24, was deeply affected by the tragedy, having vented her feelings via social media after the horrific news made its rounds. She gave it her all while taking the stage, singing “Happy” with Pharrell Williams and they got the crowd on their feet! She gushed, “I’m so honored to be at this incredible event. For me the most important responsibility we have on this planet is to take care of each other.” Miley also slayed with her performance of “Inspired.”

2.) Niall Horan, 23, performed “Slow Hands” and the audience was elated from the moment he graced the stage with his charming smile. The ladies lost their minds when he told everyone how beautiful they were. He admitted, “I’m addicted to this place. When I saw you guys rally together last week, it was a sight to behold. We love you. We’re with you.” Niall then dedicated “This Town” to Manchester, and he sang with all of his heart and soul!

3.) Ariana put on a brave face and greeted her adoring fans, putting on a brave performance of “Midnight Shadows” and “Break Free.” While talking to her crowd, she gushed, “we love you so much.” The singer looked happier than ever while spending time with the enthusiastic crowd. Ari even wore a sweet “One Love Manchester” sweatshirt, pairing it with fabulous black heels with her signature ponytail. So cute!

4.) Little Mix wowed with their upbeat performance of “Wings.” Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock dazzled with their powerful voices, before sharing a sweet message with everyone at the Old Trafford. “We are so proud to be a part of this incredible day, thank you,” the ladies told the crowd. “We wrote this song in the hopes that it would empower people.”

5.) The Black Eyed Peas had everyone singing along while performing “Where Is The Love.” Ari stepped in for Fergie and did an incredible job, as expected. Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo uplifted the audience with their sweet words. “Put your hands together in the name of love,” Will.i.am told the crowd. “If you’re about oneness, put one finger in the air,” he continued. Fans swayed back and forth, soaking up every moment.

6.) Katy Perry, 32, was all about peace and happiness with her inspiring performance. She was determined to help Ariana honor the beautiful lives lost, putting on amazing renditions of “Part of Me” and “Roar” at the benefit concert.

7.) Justin Bieber, 23, got emotional while singing “Love Yourself,” as he strummed the keys on his guitar. The Biebs shared his condolences with all those suffering, fighting back tears as he let Manchester know he was with them one hundred percent.

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy Ariana Grande’s epic One Love Manchester concert? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.