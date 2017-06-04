Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert Live Stream — Watch Online

Hatred can only be overcome by love. Only two weeks after the tragic attack that took place in Manchester, Ariana Grande is returning for a star-studded benefit concert on June 4, honoring the beautiful lives lost. Watch the entire show at 2 pm EST!

Ariana Grande, 23, put together an incredibly special benefit concert in Manchester, England on June 4, following the horrific terrorist attack at her concert in the city on May 22. Justin Bieber, 23, Miley Cyrus, 24, Coldplay, Pharrell, 44, Niall Horan, 23, Katy Perry, 32, Take That and more artists are set to perform during the tribute concert held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Tickets sold out within minutes, as many celebs prepare to honor the beautiful lives and fans taken from this world far too soon. Viewers can watch the concert live on YouTube!

As we previously reported, “Ariana is going to be very emotional during the tribute concert and most likely is going to tear up throughout, which most expect and would not look down on her whatsoever because this event is going to be very emotional. Having said that, she actually hopes she doesn’t cry because she wants to be strong for the victims and the survivors,” our source close to the songstress explained. “This event is a time to heal and to show that everyone is stronger moving forward and that terrorism is never the answer and actually love is the answer.”

It’s only been two weeks since the tragedy that killed 22 people and injured 64 others, but Ariana is standing tall in the face of hate. The songstress arrived in London on June 2, with her boyfriend Mac Miller, 25, and loving parents. Proceeds from the sales will benefit victims and families of the bombing. Additional great performers include Usher, 38, Little Mix and the Black Eyed Peas.

“I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing,” Ariana shared in a statement. “We’ll never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they uplift me.”

