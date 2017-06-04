Ariana Grande Breaks Down In Tears For Final Performance Of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

Courtesy of Twitter

Here come the waterworks. At the end of an evening of incredible performances, Ariana Grande closed the One Love Manchester charity show with an emotional performance of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ that had the entire audience in tears.

It didn’t feel like anything could’ve made Ariana Grande‘s all-star benefit concert any better — until she brought the entire venue to tears with her final performance. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” originally written for 1939 The Wizard Of Oz film, was the most perfect peaceful lullaby to close the show after so many spectacular performances from Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and many more. Poor Ariana was moved to tears right in the middle of her ballad and needed to take a 30-second breather to collect herself. Like a champion, she finished strong and lovingly looked upon her fans who were all crying as well. Such a magical moment!

The show was incredibly emotional for everyone watching and performing. Tears could be seen the corner of Justin Bieber‘s eyes as he reminded the thousands watching across the world that God was looking for them and the families of those who lost loved ones. Miley opened the show with a performance of “Inspired” and a beautiful speech that made everyone choke up. “I just want to take a second to look around at all of you.” she said, pausing to talk to the crowd. I want to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart. For me the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another.”

But perhaps it was Ariana herself who made the evening so incredibly moving. She powered through the hits and several special duets with Miley, Mac Miller and Coldplay, all while holding together unspeakable emotions. In fact, at one point Ari told a story about meeting with the family of a victim who sadly died named Olivia. She talked with Olivia’s mother before the show and said how badly she wanted to cry, but “Olivia’s mommy told me Olivia wouldn’t have wanted me to cry — she would’ve wanted to hear the hits!” And so she delivered the hits for Olivia and all the other beautiful souls taken on that tragic night.

Ariana Grande brings the #OneLoveManchester concert to an emotional finish https://t.co/5m1DDADb4H pic.twitter.com/63ZkgBli21 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please do what you can to donate and help the families and victims of Manchester. Remember — love is love is love. Let’s take care of each other.

