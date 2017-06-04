Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Surprise Fans With Epic One Love Manchester Duet

It was an emotional moment between besties at One Love Manchester. After Ariana Grande left the stage scorching from a hot performance with her bae, Mac Miller, out came Miley Cyrus! These two besties then delivered a phenomenal version of Crowded House’s biggest hit!

It was all about “one love” and “togetherness” at the One Love Manchester concert on June 4. For Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, that meant joining on stage to sing along, sharing their love of music with all the 60,000 fans who gathered at Old Trafford for the event. The two sat down on the steps of the stage and sung a heartfelt version of “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” the massive 1986 hit from Crowded House. Miley had so much fun during this song, breaking away from the lyrics to talk. Ultimately, the joyous duet between these two young Divas left everyone at Manchester wishing it wouldn’t end.

Miley and Ariana had performed the song together once before, during one of Miley’s “Happy Hippy” online performances. The two appeared in animal onsie pajamas while swaying on a hammock in Miley’s backyard. It seems that these two wanted to recreate the magic in front of all the fans gathered at this event. Incredible!

It seems duets and team-ups were the theme of the evening. Before Ariana sung with Miley, she had just finished leaving the stage on fire with a pair of hot duets with Mac Miller. Ariana and her bae’s chemistry was undeniable, and it looked like a moment that they were about to kiss! It seems Mac wanted to put the “Love” in “One Love Manchester,” but that will have to wait until after the concert is over. In addition to singing with her bae, Ariana subbed in for Fergie when the Black Eyed Peas performed for all the fans.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus cover "Don't Dream It's Over," closing on the line "But you know they won't win." #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/lLjjpLdKRz — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2017

Miley actually kicked off the theme of the night when she came out during Pharrell Williams’s set. It was a team-up of two former The Voice coaches. Pharrell, who did a version of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” said that there was not an ounce of fear among all the fans who had come to the concert. That, as he said, made him “Happy,” and Miley came out to help him sing that song. It definitely left everyone laughing and feeling –well, happy.

Sadly, Crowded House was not from Manchester, as the 1980s rock band hailed from Australia. Their hit, “Don’t Dream Its Over,” reached No 2 on the American Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. Still, for one night, everyone – no matter where they were born – were for Manchester. Be they Canadian like Justin Bieber or American like Ariana and Miley, or from throughout the UK like Coldplay, the spirit of Manchester – and the power of love – was what united them all.

What did you think about Miley and Ariana’s duet, HollywoodLifers?

