Bella Thorne’s Nipples: Why She’s ‘Pushing Buttons’ In ‘Provocative’ Outfits

Bella Thorne loves to show off her goods, but not for the reason you might think. An insider close to Bella told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Bella is so into freeing her nipples and doesn’t care what other people think about her ‘provocative’ fashion choices.

Bella Thorne, 19, wants us to all to be able to live free — especially when it comes to our wardrobe choices! The young Famous In Love star has been flaunting her bare breasts, nipples, and nipple piercings a lot recently and she honestly has every right to. “Bella is a huge supporter of the Free The Nipple Movement, plus she’s proud of her God-given goods and wants to show them off!” an insider close to Bella told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That definitely sounds like Bella to us! Click here to see Bella’s sexiest bikini pics.

“As anyone who follows Bella’s social media knows, she loves to post nipple pics, and she thinks it’s ridiculous they have to be censored for Instagram,” the source continued. “Bella marches to the beat of her own drum, and she loves to be provocative and to push buttons — if while doing so she can spark a conversation then all the better.” Well, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that Bella loves to express herself and really doesn’t care what people think. She seems to enjoy sharing things with her fans, but doesn’t worry about her critics! But sometimes it is good to have naysayers, as it helps to start conversations about things that really matter, like freedom of expression.

Just last night, June 2, Bella was seen in one of her most provocative looks to date (we’re talking TOTALLY sheer top with no bra, exposing all the goods) and it certainly got people talking this morning. But, as long as Bella’s happy, and is encouraging her fans, and haters, to embrace their bodies and not be ashamed of any part of themselves, then we think what she is doing is absolutely fierce!

