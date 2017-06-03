Real Madrid Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Final Online

Here we go! Two of the best soccer teams in the world — Real Madrid and Juventus — face off in the epic finale of the 2016-17 Champions League season. Real battles Juve on June 3 so don’t miss out when the game starts at 2:45 PM ET.

After plowing through the best of what Europe has to offer, only Real Madrid and Juventus are left standing. These two sides will now head to Cardiff, Wales to battle in the center of Millennium Stadium. There is no second leg. No rematch. Either win this game or go home empty handed. Real looks to win back-to-back championships while perpetual runner-ups Juve want to claim their first Champions League title in 20 years. It’s going to be explosive so soccer fans better watch every single moment.

Real looks to score the impressive double, as they’re still riding high from winning the 2016-17 La Liga title. Juventus, on the other hand, has a chance to pull off the even more spectacular treble, as the Italians have already won both the Coppa Italia and Seria A championship. Yet, Real Madrid is the slight favorites heading into this game, according to Goal.com. Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is on fire and he’ll look to rack up goals in this match, but Juventus’s defense is one of the best in the world. If they can keep Ronaldo from finding the back of the net, they may just end that two-decade Champions League drought.

Real Madrid is so stacked with talent that if Ronaldo doesn’t lead the attack, there are so many other players to step in and give the Italians a headache. Sadly, Gareth Bale, 27, will be the one cracking open the ibuprofen during this match. The Welsh superstar may sit this match out, even though it’s happening in his home city. He’s admits that he came back too soon following ankle ligament surgery, telling The Guardian that he’s not “100%.”

“If I’m called upon to start, I will start obviously,” he adds. “But to last 90 minutes: I haven’t played a lot of football this year since my operation, so that would be difficult. Isco has been playing fantastically well for us, at the end of the season, so whatever the manager decides I will [accept it]. Whether he or I start, we’ll both be cheering each other on.” Considering the Millennium Stadium has a 74,500 capacity, it’s safe to say that Gareth won’t be the only one cheering on Isco, 25, and the rest of Los Blancos.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.