Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Nashville Predators Game 3: Live Stream The NHL Finals

The Nashville Predators are thankfully back on their home ice after dropping two games on the road to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals. We’ve got your way to live stream game three on June 3 at 8pm EST and see if they can make it back from their 2-0 deficit.

Things are looking pretty grim for the Nashville Predators after going down 0-2 in their NHL finals series against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s not that their offense didn’t put in a solid effort while playing in PPG Paints Arena, as the Pens’ goalie Matt Murray was masterful at stopping their shots on goal. Nashville’s goaltender Pekka Rinne, 34, on the other hand completely failed the team, eventually getting yanked in the third period of game two after allowing three third period goals. Up until then the teams had been battling it out in a fierce 1-1 battle, until a disastrous span of three minutes and 18 seconds where the Pens put away the game for good.

“Obviously it’s very disappointing right now,” Pekka said after game, as he’s given up nine goals on 36 shots against the Penguins in their two games. After Evgeny Malkin, 30, put away the team’s fourth goal, just 15 seconds after Scott Wilson, 25, scored, Pekka was pulled in favor of Juuse Saro, 22, guarding the net, but by then it was too late and the game was a done deal.

Predators pounded 38 shots at Matt, and he stopped all but one in game two. He’s been absolutely stellar in the playoffs after getting the starting position when Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, was pulled in game three in their Eastern Conference series against the Ottawa Senators. “He’s so mature, so poised,” Pittsburgh defenseman Ian Cole of the 23-year-old phenom. “He never gets rattled. He’s mature beyond his years.” Matt knows that comes with the territory ,as he said “It doesn’t matter if we are up or down, my job doesn’t change. My job is to stop the puck…That’s my mindset.” It sure has worked well do far, as they’re halfway to sweeping the Predators!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Penguins are going to sweep the series? Or will Nashville make a comeback?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.