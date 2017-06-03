Is Tyga’s New Single ‘Playboy’ Slamming Kylie? ‘She’s A Star & Got It Bad For Me’

Tyga dropped a new track today, June 3, and it is full of lyrics that seem like pointed digs at his famous ex, Kylie Jenner. The way he raps about a girl who ‘crawls right back’ to him is totally intense and definitely a diss at someone, and it really seems like it’s Ky!

Tyga, 27, and Vince Staples, 23, threw down their epic new diss track, “Playboy” on June 3, and it’s got such a sick beat that we just know everyone will love it. Well, everyone but Tyga’s ex Kylie Jenner, 19, as it seems the single may actually be about her! Because Tyga and the lip kit mogul only broke up a few months ago (and they went out for so long that he’s got PLENTY of material to work with) it’s hard to not listen to the lyrics and think “Yup! that’s gotta be a dig at Kylie.” Just look at this expletive-filled example from the song: “F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / She a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me.” Whoa!

“I call it playboy tenacity,” Tyga continues. “Look how I live, this is how it had to be / I want it now more than ever / More money, more problems but the money make it better / I ain’t trying to f*ck and that just f*cked her head up.” Ouch! We gotta say, this track is more intense than we ever imagined it would be when we first got a taste of it on May 11. That day, Tyga released a clip of himself freestyling in the studio with some of his boys, and once fans heard the new lyrics they immediately started speculating about whether the Keep Up with the Kardashians star, who is now dating rapper Travis Scott, 25, was the subject of the song. Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis.

While Tyga has been focusing on his art since the split (and has been spotted with a few different ladies, including Anitta and Jordan Ozuna), Kylie has been getting closer and closer with Travis. The pair have been seen together consistently since the Coachella Music Festival in April and it doesn’t seem like they will become coming apart anytime soon. Though a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga has reached out to Kylie, apparently she isn’t responding to his texts. Another insider told us that despite the fact Ky will always have feelings for him, she’s happy with Travis and is trying to move on.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is slamming his ex Kylie in his new track “Playboy”? Give us all your thoughts below!

