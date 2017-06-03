T.I. Crazy About Bernice Burgos But ‘Can’t Quit’ Tiny — He ‘Creeps’ On Her Social

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. wants to have his cake and eat it too. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper is absolutely crazy about Bernice Burgos, yet he won’t stop ‘creeping’ on Tiny’s social media pages. He just ‘can’t quit’ his ex!

Poor T.I., 36, can’t pick between two beautiful women. We feel so sorry for him…NOT! This guy better make his choice and stick to it before both Bernice Burgos and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, both grow tired of his indecisiveness and say goodbye. “T.I. just can’t quit Tiny, and like the boys in the schoolyard who are liking on a girl, he has to keep shading her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Whether it’s to get her attention or keep her in check, T.I. has a compulsion. He’s always creeping on her social!” This could explain why the “Live Your Life” rapper isn’t ready to fully commit to Bernice. He shared SEVEN years with Tiny, that love doesn’t just magically disappear.

And besides, the singers share four children together (Clifford, Heiress, Leyah, and Major), which means “they’re always going to be tied,” the source continues. “Tiny is happy to just be his baby momma and nothing else. It’s Tip who’s struggling to move on, which is crazy when you think about how he treated her when they were together. Guess you really don’t know what you got till it’s gone.” Rumors of infidelity on the hip-hop star’s part were swirling earlier this year, and even though Tiny kept calm about the nasty buzz on the Wendy Williams Show, you could still hear the hurt in her voice.

“It’s crazy because they don’t really care..Women today, they don’t really care that it’s just for a night. So how can a man [resist]?,” the Xscape singer said. They keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.” Making matters worse, T.I. was spotted with Bernice at the Super Bowl party just a few months later. Not a good track record!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will EVER fully decide between Tiny and Bernice?

