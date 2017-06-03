T.I. & Bernice Burgos: He Refuses To Commit To Her As His Mind Wanders To Tiny

T.I. may not be ready for a serious relationship right now. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper is not prepared to commit to his alleged girlfriend Bernice Burgos just yet, as he can’t get his wife Tiny out of his head.

T.I., 36, and Bernice Burgos, 37, reportedly started seeing each other not long after he and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, filed for divorce in December 2016 — longer than that if she really was his side chick when they were still together — but a source close to the “Live Your Life” rapper tells us he just isn’t ready to commit to her yet. “He likes to see her sexy photos and guys all over her, it makes him proud that all those dudes are after her, but he’s the one who can have her anytime he wants… [but] his head is still all about Tiny,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

To be fair, T.I. and Tiny have been married for six years and have three kids together — Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 12, Major Philant Harris, 9, and Heiress Diana Harris, 1 — so that isn’t some fling that you would just get over right away. A relationship like that may take time for T.I. to let go of, even if he wants to commit to Bernice someday. He may not be planning on it for a while though if he just can’t keep his mind from wandering back to his wife. However, we have heard that hasn’t stopped him from showering Bernice with gifts like expensive jewelry! Click here to see pics of Tiny, T.I. and Bernice’s love triangle.

Of course, it could be a good idea for T.I. to wait until after he and Tiny are officially divorced to start a full on relationship with Bernice, and that might take a while based on how things are going now. Since Tiny filed for divorce in December, the former couple have continued to spend time together with their children as a family and they hadn’t made any further moves toward officially ending things until Tiny filed for divorce again in April.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that T.I. and Tiny will officially put a nail in the coffin of their marriage? Does that mean he will end up committing to Bernice? Give us all your thoughts below!

