Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Sip Morning Coffee In Nashville — Meeting Her Parents?

Nothing like a hot cup of coffee with an even hotter man sitting next to you. Embarking on their first romantic getaway, Taylor Swift and new BF Joe Alwyn looked totally smitten for each other in Nashville. Wait a minute, don’t her parents live there?!

Good morning? That’s an understatement. Taylor Swift, 27, had a GREAT morning with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, in Nashville, as they sipped morning coffee together on the balcony of her Southern home on June 3. The couple lovingly looked into each other’s eyes as they engaged in lighthearted conversation. The “Shake It Off” singer, who wore a summery red dress, was spotted laughing and playing with her tied-up blonde hair — a CLEAR sign of flirtation! Joe had a little bit of bed head hair going on, can we assume they’ve having adult sleepovers already? SEE TAYLOR AND JOE IN NASHVILLE HERE.

Even though the pop star is trying to take things slow, she just reached a new milestone with Joe whether she realized it or not. Their appearance in Nashville marks the first romantic vacation in their relationship! And get this, Nashville is most likely where her parents currently reside. There’s a chance the British actor is hanging out with mom and dad this weekend. Prior to traveling to the East Coast, the pair were seen boarding a private jet in the United Kingdom on June 1. Taylor and Joe dressed in all-black sweatsuits to try and conceal their identities from photographers because this level of fame is still new to him. That being said, Joe has reportedly sworn that a romance with one of the biggest singers in the world won’t change his personality.

We totally support Taylor’s budding relationship, but what about the long distance thing? Dating from the US to the UK is going to take a lot of work, commitment, and trust. Taking that into account, Joe has already considered moving across the pond in order to be closer to his girlfriend. “Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the U.S. will mean they can spend much more time together,” a source told The Sun. HOW SWEET IS THAT?!

