Scott Disick Back In LA But Hasn’t Seen Kourtney Kardashian Or The Kids — He’s ‘AWOL’

Home sweet home? Not quiet. Just because Scott Disick has returned to Los Angeles from Cannes, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s reunited with Kourtney Kardashian and the kids. Turns out, the party boy is reportedly ‘AWOL from his family.’

Despite his hard-partying and womanizing ways in Cannes, it’s really hard not to feel bad for Scott Disick. It’s clear that he’s on a downward spiral (again) and could really use the support of his family. Unfortunately, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t budging when it comes to the reported ban she put on Scott when it comes to seeing their young children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The father-of-three returned to Los Angeles after a week of boozing in the South of France but has had ZERO contact with his loved ones, according to TMZ. Now, friends fear he’s at the lowest point of his life because he’s completely “AWOL from his family.”

But then again, if the reality hunk truly wanted to hurry home and see his children, he would have boarded a flight to LA instead of continuing the party in Monaco, Ibiza, and London. With each country came a different set of women, which is exactly why Kourtney is protecting the kids. She knows that one day they’ll be old enough to read about their father online and see PICTURES of his raunchy behavior. From grabbing Bella Thorne‘s boob in Cannes to drinking with a topless mystery woman in London, Scott is all across the board when it comes to over-sexualized PDA.

Friends close to the bad boy have every reason to worry about his well being at this point. “Scott has finally hit rock bottom and he doesn’t know what to do next,” a Calabasas insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has not seen his children in weeks and misses them desperately. He has a broken heart over Kourtney whom he misses dearly also.” Ugh, we would like to say poor guy but…you know…maybe he needs some alone time — or rehab!

