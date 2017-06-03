Real Madrid Defeats Juventus 4-1 To Claim 2017 Champions League Title

REX/Shutterstock

Real Madrid and Juventus, two of Europe’s best teams, went head-to-head for the Champions League title on June 3. After 90 minutes of pure excitement, Real Madrid completely crushed their opponent 4-1 at the National Stadium to claim the victory!

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales was packed to the brim on June 3, as thousands of fans packed to watch Real Madrid take on Juventus in the climatic finish of the 2016-17 Champions League. It was Cristiano Rolando, 32, against Paulo Dybala, 23, the man dubbed “the next Lionel Messi, 29.” At the end of those gruesome 90 minutes, Real Madrid emerged as the victors with a honorable 4-1 lead over Juventus.

While in the Group Stages, Real Madrid went on a massive undefeated streak. While they actually finished second in their group (behind Borussia Dortmund) Real Madrid didn’t suffer a single loss in the preliminary stage of the Champions League. When they got to the knockout rounds, it was pretty much the same: they demolished Napoli, beat Bayern Munich and advanced past Atletico Madrid. Despite dropping the second leg, 2-1, to Atleti, Real Madrid’s 3-0 score in the first win meant they would proceed on aggregate.

Juventus, just like Real, was close to perfect. They won their group, and went on a run during the knockout phase. They blew past Porto in the Round of 16, before facing Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Barca, fresh off their miraculous comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain, looked to send Juve packing. Instead, the Italians made short work of the Blaugrana, blanking them 3-0 in the first leg before holding them to a deadly 0-0 draw in the second. Monaco managed to do what the team with Messi, Luis Suarez, 30, and Neymar, 25, could not and score on Juventus. Still, it wasn’t enough and Juve sent Monaco back to France.

Now that the 2016-17 season has concluded, the winning team better bask in the glory of victory while they can. It won’t be long before the 2017-18 Champions League kicks off. The qualifying rounds begin on June 27, as teams on the bubble battle for a spot in the group stage. Real and Juve can relax. Thanks to their success in their domestic leagues, they’ve automatically qualified for the Group Stage. Supporters will have to turn their eyes towards Monaco on Aug. 24, when UEFA draws the groups. Then, it starts all over again!

Incase you aren't watching the game, here is a quick summary of what Real Madrid has done to Juventus… 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/oJSOTWzwmy — Paul ©️ (@OmondilisedPaul) June 3, 2017

Did your favorite team win the Champions League, HollywoodLifers?

