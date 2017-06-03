Prince William is doing everything he can to be there for his people in their time of need. The second in line to the throne visited Manchester on June 3 to meet with survivors of the terrorist attack on a May 22 Ariana Grande concert and his visit certainly delighted the victims!

Prince William, 34, headed to Manchester today, June 3, to honor the city for its impressive resilience after the horrific terrorist attack that killed 22 people following the Ariana Grande concert that took place at the Manchester Arena on May 22. William paid tribute to the victims by signing a condolence book at Manchester Cathedral, writing the absolutely beautiful message, “Manchester’s strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected.” How truly inspiring!

'Manchester's strength & togetherness is an example to the world' More about The Duke of Cambridge's visit here:https://t.co/fLqrok8xgc pic.twitter.com/tyMS2dSFxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

William, who is an air ambulance pilot, made a point of meeting personally with the first responders and health care workers who served to help the citizens of Manchester during the horrible attack which claimed the lives of some of Ariana’s young fans and parents who were waiting to pick up their children. Following that visit he moved on to meet with young survivors of the attack and their families at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. William is hardly the first to visit with the brave group, with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II making a trip over shortly after the attack and Ariana visiting her fans as well. Click here to see pics of Ariana’s visit with Manchester attack victims.

Manchester is quickly picking up the pieces after the attack and will be hosting a benefit concert for the bombing victims tomorrow, June 4. The One Love Manchester concert will be headlined by Ariana Grande and feature performances by Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Take That and Niall Horan.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Prince William’s visit to Manchester to see the victims of the attack on Ariana’s concert? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.