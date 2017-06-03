Martina McBride Crushes National Anthem Before Predators Vs. Penguins NHL Finals Game

Courtesy of NBC

It’s been such a treat watching country music superstars belt out the National Anthem before Nashville Predators Stanley Cup playoff games, and their June 3 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins was no different. We’ve got the details on how Martina McBride blew away Bridgestone Arena with Old Glory.

It’s become a new tradition in the 2017 NHL playoffs for a country music superstar to sing the National Anthem ahead of Nashville Predators home games. For game three of their Stanley Cup Finals series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was Martina McBride, 50, who got the big honor. Dressed in a Predators jersey, Martina belted out the number with his/her incredible voice and the fans inside Bridgestone Arena fell silent to take it all in. Afterwards, Martina celebrated the prestigious moment by smiling and wavy at the crowd as they went absolutely nuts with appreciation. Since the Preds are down 2-0 in the series, it was exactly what the team needed to get the energy level in the place high!

The “Concrete Angel” hitmaer joins a list of Nashville’s finest that have been recruited to sing the National Anthem. It’s always kept a secret right until their appearance to keep the excitement and anticipation level high. Trisha Yearwood, 52, got the nod for their May 22 game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals, even though her proud hubby Garth Brooks, 55, couldn’t contain his joy and spilled the news just before the game.

Kelly Clarkson, 35, belted out a stirring rendition on May 18 before game four in that series and Keith Urban, 49, performed Old Glory before game three as wife Nicole Kidman, 49, even donned a Predators jersey to watch her husband in action. Believe it or not, in the 25 years he’s called America home, it was the first time the Aussie had been asked to perform our National Anthem before a sporting event! Carrie Underwood, 34, took to the ice to sing the Star Spangled Banner back on Apr. 17 during the Predators opening round against the Chicago Blackhawks. She proudly wore the number 12 jersey of husband Mike Fisher, 36, who happens to be Nashville’s captain!

.@martinamcbride performs the National Anthem for Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c2Y4uW6St2 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2017

