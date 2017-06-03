March For Truth: See Pics Of The Epic Demonstrations In New York, D.C. & More

Thousands upon thousands are marching for truth in Washington D.C., New York, and 100+ cities across the nation today, June 3. The turnout is incredible, and the message even more so. See the incredible pics of the nationwide movement, here!

How amazing is this to see? The March For Truth was organized to call for an independent prosecutor for the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia in the presidential election. We all know how that investigation’s going so far. President Donald Trump fired the sitting FBI director, James Comey, on March 8, all but admitting that he did it to obstruct the investigation. While a new FBI head has been appointed (Robert Mueller), many people aren’t satisfied: they want a fully independent investigation not tied to the federal government. It’s the only way to get a completely unbiased conclusion! The protesters came out in force with some powerful signs. People held up enormous photos of a winking Vladimir Putin wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. “We Believe These Truths To Be Self-Evident,” one sign said, “Trump Is Unfit To Be President.”

The most amazing part of the march is seeing how many young people came out to support the cause. As National Organizer Jordan Uhl told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, being able to exercise your rights is one of the greatest things about being an American. He’s right. Showing up and having your voice be heard is essential to creating change. The march itself was a small idea that grew into a nationwide movement. Jordan thought that there would be just one small march in Washington, DC, but soon it became marches in 100+ cities across the United States. After seeing these powerful and passionate protestors marching for truth, it’s clear that the American people will never give up trying to make change.

HollywoodLifers, do you support the March For Truth? Let us know!

