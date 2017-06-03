March For Truth Live Stream: Watch Huge Protest Online Free

Today’s the day! June 3 kicks off the March For Truth in Washington, DC, New York City, and dozens of other cities across the nation. If you can’t make it to the march, you can watch the protest live on HollywoodLife.com!

Protesters in 100 cities across the United States have come together for the March For Truth, held on Saturday, June 3. The start time differs between march locations — find your local protest here — but the events are typically beginning between 9:00am to 11:00am local time. Marches have been planned all over the country. It’s completely understandable if you can’t make it out to march, whether you’re physically unable, or just simply can’t be there. You can still support the cause by watching the action online at the event’s Facebook page as the march kicks off in New York City at 10:30am EST. Happy protesting!

The March For Truth is a grassroots event organized by just a few individuals that became partnered with major national organizations. Once envisioned in only being held in Washington, DC, the march has expanded much farther and wider. If it’s anything like the major national marches that preceded it — the Women’s March, Climate March, and Tax March, to name a few — the March For Truth will go down in the history books. The march is a protest demanding the Department of Justice hire an independent prosecutor to investigate Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. The event’s mission states that the American people deserve a fully independent and unbiased look into the Trump campaign’s potential collusion with Russia. A new prosecutor not tethered to the government can look impartially at how Trump possibly obstructed justice further by firing FBI Director James Comey, who was heading the Russia investigation.

