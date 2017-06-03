Courtesy of CNN

Terror in England strikes again. Mere weeks after the Manchester bombing, a white van plowed through a crowd of at least 20 people on the London Bridge on June 3. Multiple reports claim additional victims were stabbed as gunshots were being fired.

WHEN WILL THIS END?! Civilians of England faced another horrific incident on the night of June 3, after a white van drove directly into a crowd of innocent people walking around the London Bridge station, according to the Daily Mail. At least 20 people were slammed to the ground…but the number keeps increasing. While it’s not yet officially confirmed, eyewitnesses say they heard multiple gun shots in the background at the same time that some other victims were stabbed to death on the street. One pedestrian claims they saw someone’s throat being slashed! The driver/potential stabber or shooter has not been identified yet.

Locals immediately took to social media to describe the scene. “Horrific scene at London Bridge. Bodies strewn over the pavement, B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick,” one wrote. “On a boat traveling under London Bridge. Buses stopped. Police lights everywhere and boats checking the water. Please let everyone be okay!,” another added. The bridge is now on lockdown and no trains are expected to run until police complete investigating the scene.

Following the heartbreaking May 22 Manchester bombing, which occurred during Ariana Grande‘s concert, authorities have every reason to believe the attack is “terror related.” ISIS has not yet commented on or claimed responsibility for tonight’s incident. The London Bridge devastation also falls ONE day before Ariana, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and other singers are expected to perform at the One Love benefit concert for the affected victims. Is the timing a coincidence? Or did the attackers have this planned out? Also, what does this mean for the SHOW?!

UPDATE: Donald Trump just tweeted in response to the London Bridge attack. “WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! We must be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

HollywoodLifers, please pray for the victims of London!

