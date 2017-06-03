The ladies of ‘L&HH’ have showed off their spectacular rear ends, but which star had the best booty? We’ve gathered up their sexiest photos for you to decide!

The stars of Love & Hip Hop have all had their feuds and battles, but they all have something in common: their incredible booties. These ladies flaunted their fabulous curves, but who has the best? We’ve rounded up the most sultry photos from the women’s Instagrams to decide who has the most legendary rear-end! Could it be Joseline Hernandez, Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, Estelita Quintero, Tommie Lee, Bambi Benson, Jessica Dime, Rasheeda, or Tammy Rivera?

Joseline wowed in a thong with a glittery beaded top as a group of guys looked stunned by her curves. While Karlie kept a slightly sheer cover-up on over her black bikini, but her tight little white dress still offered a full view of her booty. Meanwhile, Mimi looked super hot in a high-waisted workout leggings with a matching black crop top. Her abs were super flat and her butt was amazing!

L&HH newcomer Estelita totally brought her booty A-game with a steamy photo of herself in a thong bustier. Tommie rocked it out in some classic denim cutoff shorts with a tucked-in white t-shirt. The decision on who to pick has got to be super tough, but Bambi made it even harder! She kept it cool in white hot jeans, black top, and thigh-high scarlet boots that were beyond sexy.

Jessica totally knocked it out in skin-tight spaghetti strap pale pink dress. It hugged her curves in exactly all the right places. The slit up the side totally gave it that extra special bit of sex appeal. Rasheeda obviously knew how to work it a pair of white jeans too. Tammy gave her followers an eyeful in a neon green bottoms. How will you ever pick?

HollywoodLifers, who’s booty did you vote for? Tell us in the comments below!