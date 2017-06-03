Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on a glamorous vacation in the Bahamas with their kids, but for how smitten they are it might as well be their honeymoon! An insider gave HollywoodLife.com all of the EXCLUSIVE deets on their trip, saying they’re happier than ever!

Kanye West, 39, outdid himself by whisking away his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, and their two kids Saint West, 1, and North West, 3, for an amazing trip to the Bahamas. The family has their own private island, and all of that solitude is making Kimye feel super lovey-dovey. “Kim, Kanye and their kids are having an amazing time together on vacation,” a Kardashian family insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After a wild year, Kim is relieved to be with Kanye and the children away on a vacation.” See pics of Kim and Kanye.

“Kanye is finally feeling happy, healthy, and pleased to be able to take everyone to a private island oasis for some much needed family time,” the source continued. “Persevering the tough times together – the health scares and the robbery – cemented their bond as a family and as a married couple.” Aww! We know the Kardashians are fans of big family trips, but it seems like a low-key core family retreat was just what the doctor ordered for the West’s right now. But you better believe they earned their R&R.

“Both Kim and Kanye have done a lot of work, seen their therapists, and have battled through adversity in the last several months so this quality time together means everything to them,” said the insider. We’re so happy for them, and can’t wait to see Kim finally share some pics of it. We’re willing to bet she flaunted her amazing bod in the crystal clear waters there!

