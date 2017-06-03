Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Booty Gains & Workout Routine: Tempting Stevie J?

We see you, girl! Joseline Hernandez, 30, isn’t playing any games when it comes to her summer fitness regimen. The Puerto Rican Princess gave birth to a baby girl in Dec. 2016, and her snap-back body is already banging! Taking to Instagram on June 3, she gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at her workout routine, including ab work, leg lifts and squats. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star previously revealed that she has her own program, which she and her trainers came up with called “Results In 28 Days.” It’s all about getting your heart rate up and burning fat!

Joseline’s booty is already causing some serious envy, since her curvaceous frame looks flawless! Fans can’t help but wonder if she’s showing off for her baby daddy Stevie J, 45, who she’s rumored to be back-on with again. “Stevie’s friends and family are just as shocked as everyone else that he’s working this out with Joseline, they really believed that he was done with her this time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He told them all he was actually afraid for himself around her and now they’re supposed to just accept her back like nothing happened.”

Even though Stevie J and Joseline’s hot and cold relationship is likely far from over, her stint on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta may officially be coming to an end. The reality star quit the hit VH1 show after the dramatic reunion special was filmed on May 31, and she boldly called out producer Mona Scott-Young, 50, on social media. The Puerto Rican Princess has been a regular fixture on the series since 2012, so we can’t imagine what it would be like if Joseline truly makes her exit!

Wearing a plunging white gown with a halter design, Joseline flashed major skin while taping the special. For the momentous occasion, she opted for thigh-high diamond wrap stilettos, giving her a glamorous final touch. After seeing the cast’s sizzling ensembles, fans are psyched to tune in!