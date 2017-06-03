Ayesha Curry & Savannah Brinson: The NBA Wives’ Hottest Looks Of All-Time

For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will face off in the NBA Finals. So, of course, Savannah Brinson and Ayesha Curry will be front and center cheering on their husbands, LeBron James and Steph Curry! Check out the ladies’ hottest pics here!

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have more in common than just their skills on the basketball court — they both have amazing, supportive and gorgeous wives! The basketball stars, who are playing each other for the third year in a row for the NBA championship, have both been in longtime relationships with their significant others, Savannah Brinson and Ayesha Curry, giving us major #RelationshipGoals. Click through the gallery above to check out the hottest photos of both women amidst the 2017 NBA finals!

For LeBron and Savannah, romance began way back in high school — yep, they’re high school sweethearts! Savannah actually got pregnant with the pair’s first child, LeBron Jr., when she was a senior, but rather then let the teen pregnancy make them a statistic, the famous couple made the most of their situation. Their second son, Bryce, was born in 2007, and then, on New Year’s Eve in 2011, LeBron finally popped the question. The lovebirds were married in Sept. 2013, and their daughter, Zhuri, was born the next year.

Steph and Ayesha also met when they were teenagers and attending a church group together in North Carolina. It wasn’t until years later, though, that they reconnected while he was in Los Angeles, where she was living at the time, for the ESPY Awards. They were married on July 30, 2011, and welcomed a daughter, Riley, who has won the hearts of NBA fans everywhere as her dad’s biggest fan, in 2012. Their second daughter, Ryan, was born in 2015.

