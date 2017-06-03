This is so sad! Cher appeared to be suffering through one of the hardest days of her life when she attended her ex-husband Gregg Allman’s funeral today, June 3. The ultimate diva arrived at the service in Macon, Georgia fighting back tears so that she could say goodbye to her former love.

Cher, 71, and Gregg Allman may have gotten divorced in 1979, but her love for him remained until his recent death on May 27. The iconic “Believe” singer’s deep feelings for her ex-husband were apparent at his funeral on June 3 in Macon, Georgia. Gregg — who died at the age of 69 from complications due to liver cancer — was honored with a private funeral at a small chapel that was attended by 100 mourners, including his beloved family and dear friends like former President Jimmy Carter. The musician was then laid to rest in the Rose Hill Cemetery, which is also the final resting place of his brother Duane. Click here to see pictures of Gregg.

The photos of Cher attending the service are just heartbreaking to look at, as you know she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her ex-hubby. Cher and The Allman Brothers Band frontman’s loved ones weren’t the only ones there to pay their respects, as so many of his fans gathered around on nearby streets as a tribute to one of the greatest Southern rock legends in history.

We can’t imagine how difficult this dark time must be for Cher, as well as the rest of Gregg’s close friends and family. All we can do is send our thoughts and prayers their way and hope that Gregg’s memory will be honored forever by those who love his music and his spirit.

