England really needs our prayers right now. Following the horrific June 3 attack on London, which left at least 7 innocent people dead, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cara Delevingne, and Donald Trump have all flocked to Twitter to send their love.

It feels like just yesterday that celebrities were praying for Manchester. Terror struck England once again on June 3 after an unidentified man drove a white van into a crowd of people on the London Bridge, killing seven and injuring dozens more. While that was going on, two other men on foot targeted pedestrians with 12 inch knives and slashed their throats, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses also claim they heard gun shots going off in the background. Following this terror, stars like Ariana Grande, 23, and Cara Delevingne, 24, have flocked to Twitter to mourn those who’ve lost their lives and send prayers to those in the hospital.

Up to his usual antics, Donald Trump posted a controversial response to the London Bridge attack. “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” Here we go again with the travel ban — a concept that would essentially shut America’s borders to people from certain Middle Eastern countries (except the ones where Trump has businesses, like Saudi Arabia). Sarah Silverman and Parks & Recreation actor Nick Offerman were outraged by their President’s message. But at least he added these kind words, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

As we previously told you, this London attack comes mere weeks after the Manchester bombing, which occurred during Ariana’s concert on May 22. Singers like Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry decided to take a stand against the terrorists by agreeing to perform a One Love benefit concert on June 4 for the faller and injured victims — but that was before the van attack. What’s going to happen now? The show must go on!

Praying for the people of London. We stand in solidarity with our friends from the U.K. You are in our thoughts and prayers.❤️ #londonbridge — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 4, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words and prayers for the people of London.

