Bill Maher: Fans Demand He Gets Fired After Using The N-Word On Live TV

Bill Maher landed himself in some serious hot water after he dropped the n-word during his live HBO show on Friday, June 2! People have been freaking out on social media and calling for his firing in tweets you have to see!

Bill Maher used the n-word on his Real Time HBO show on Friday, June 2 and people immediately lost it. The 61 year-old host was interviewing Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) about President Donald Trump, 70, when the topic changed to Halloween. Ben joked that Bill should come to Nebraska more because adults don’t normally dress up for Halloween there, which the host said he couldn’t stand. “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Ben said. Bill scoffed and said, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-.” Yikes!

People immediately became outraged at Bill’s racist remark, which he told the audience was “a joke.” The crowd kind laughed and groaned as the Senator kind of chuckled. He definitely looked super uncomfortable. The backlash was pretty much immediate because Bill’s show aired live. Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson called for Bill’s firing right away. “But really, @billmaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable,” he wrote on Twitter. He wasn’t the only one who thought the Real Time host needed to get the boot from HBO. “Bill Maher is trash. Nothing else needs to be said,” another user wrote. “Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans,” one tweet read.

Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2017

Oh wow, Bill Maher said something stupid and horribly unfunny again? No way 🙄 — Marty Funkhouser (@GinoHammer7) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher isn't a racist. And, I don't think he should be fired. But, I certainly disagree with his use of the N-word. He should apologize. — Eric Hanke (@Eric_Hanke) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is trash. Nothing else needs to be said. — Queen Maxima of Tn (@hayden1222) June 3, 2017

This hasn’t been the first time Bill has said controversial things. He recently compared the President’s butt to Kim Kardashian’s iconic behind. He even called all Republicans “d—-” in a long ranting bit he did in April. “What would a d— do if there was a pesticide that was found to impair cognitive development in children? Use it, of course!” he joked.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about what Bill said? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.