Bella Hadid & Anthony Joshua: She Hasn’t Felt This ‘Attracted’ To Anyone Since The Weeknd

Bella Hadid has been ready to get back on the dating scene and got her eye on Anthony Joshua, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Are things really starting to heat up between them?

Bella Hadid reportedly has been really into heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, 27! “Bella and Anthony just clicked, right from the moment they met, and there was an instant attraction,” a source close to the 20 year-old model told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rumors have been flying that the two might have started dating. “Bella hasn’t felt this attracted to someone since she broke up with Abel [Tesfaye], and she’s super psyched that she’s met somebody that she fancies at last,” the insider explained.

“She hasn’t been able to stop thinking about Anthony since they met, and they text and WhatsApp each other regularly,” the source explained. Bella and Anthony first met at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in Sept 2016 at the Tate Modern in London. She reportedly wanted to give herself time to get over The Weeknd, 27, and she’s finally found someone she’s ready to fall for. Who would have thought it would be someone she met just two months before her dramatic breakup? “Bella wanted to take her time and mend her heart fully before allowing herself to have feelings for a man again, and it seems that she’s finally there. Anthony is hot, smart, successful, funny, and single—the perfect combination!” the source said.

Bella and Anthony have reportedly been talking up a storm, but she reportedly has been hoping they can hang in person soon. “They both have crazy busy schedules, but Bella and Anthony are determined to work out some time to see each other again, and get to know each other better,” the insider told us.

