Ariel Winter Flaunts Hot Body & Cleavage In Sexy Teeny Bikini — New Pic

Summer’s almost here and that means one thing, even MORE Ariel Winter bikini pics that we’re already used to. You’ve got to see her latest photo showing off her curves in a tiny black number.

Yowza! Ariel Winter is the most body confidant star out there, and she’s showing us once again why she’s got so much to be proud of. The 19-year-old shared an Instagram pic on June 2 flaunting a skimpy black bikini with a shortie blue wetsuit seductively peeling down her hips. Unlike a lot of the racy snaps she loves to share, this one was professionally done for her recent in-depth interview with Refinery 29. She’s fully made up with bright red lips, dark smokey eyes and her hair has a perfectly tousled wet look. She’s even got a prop, holding a classic blue dial phone receiver up to her ear.

“Talking about how I have the swimming skills of a young child thrown in without floaties,” she captioned the pic. Huh? We figured growing up in Southern California she’s be a natural in the water. Not to mention she sure spends a ton of time on beaches and near pools with all of the bikini shots she posts of herself, as well as ones she snaps alongside her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29.

In her May 31 interview with the website, the Modern Family star revealed that even after her 2015 breast reduction from a size 32-F, she gets a hard time from people about her still-ample cleavage. “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard,” she told the site.

“Like, my best friend, she’s super tall and skinny and she’ll wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a slut or write headlines about ‘Ariel Winter’s cleavage.’ Meanwhile they look at her like, ‘Oh she looks so cute!’ But I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.” As you should be Ariel!

Talking about how I have the swimming skills of a young child thrown in without floaties 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

