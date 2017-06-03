Angelina Jolie Spoils Her Kids With Roller Skating Date & Candy — Cute Pics

Angelina Jolie took her kids out for a family afternoon that was just so sweet! You’ll be absolutely heart-warmed over their adorable trip to the skating rink! Are they kicking off their mom’s birthday celebration?

Angelina Jolie has to be the coolest mom out there! The 41 year-old brought her kids to a Los Angeles area skating rink on Friday, June 2, just two days before her birthday. Shiloh, 11, Vivian, 8, and Zahara, 12, looked like they had a blast and the oldest walked out with an enormous box of Hot Tamales candies! It has been birthday central for the family and Angelina just look Shiloh to Disneyland for her birthday on May 27.

The kids reportedly have planning a major party for their mom. It definitely has to be hard for Angie this year. It will be her first birthday since her dramatic split from Brad Pitt, 53. “The kids are planning a party for Angelina’s birthday and some of them have been asking if they can invite Brad,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “They’re having a hard time accepting that he doesn’t live with them anymore. They want him around and say things like ‘I liked it better when mommy and daddy lived together.” It has got to be tough for everyone.

Angelina has done an amazing job keeping things fun for the kids. They had a such a good Memorial Day. “Angelina is enjoying a low key, at home, Memorial Day,” an insider close to the actress told us. Shiloh kept her bday celebration going and reportedly had some buddies over. It was reportedly Angelina’s dream week because she just got to hang with her kids. “It’s rare that she gets really quality mommy time — without having some work or other to get through — but she cleared her schedule for the whole weekend so she can just be a regular mom,” the insider said.

