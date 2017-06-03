REX/Shutterstock

Kathy Griffin has at least one ally amidst the Donald Trump scandal. In a string of passionate tweets, Alec Baldwin defended the fiery redhead against that ‘senile idiot’ and even offered some sound advice on how to ignore the haters sending life threats!

Kathy Griffin, 56, made her bed and now she’s lying in it. Many celebrities have negatively spoken out against the comedian following the decapitated Donald Trump, 70, video, but there’s at least one person who has her back until the end. It’s Alec Baldwin, who played the President on Saturday Night Live and basically made a living out of mocking him on the show. Taking to Twitter on June 3, the 30 Rock actor defended his friend and told her to ignore the haters. “Kathy, f*ck them. F*ck the all. No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights,” he wrote, adding, “Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

In case you aren’t up to date on the whole story, this is why Kathy is in such hot water right now. On May 30, the television host uploaded a video of herself chopping off Trump’s head. She has since deleted the clip from her Twitter page after it received seriously mixed reviews from her fanbase — and Hollywood’s elite! Stars like Demi Lovato, Chelsea Clinton, Debra Messing, Donald Trump Jr., and even Anderson Cooper all bashed her for “taking it too far” in such a public way. Karma certainly caught up with Kathy moments later after she was fired from her CNN New Year’s Eve gig.

Even though Anderson and Kathy have worked together side-by-side for years, he wasn’t really affected by her firing. “He’s beyond OK with CNN’ decision,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is not going to try to get her job back because he feels there should be repercussions to people’s actions. He is fine with being her friend, but understands why she shouldn’t be his co-worker anymore. He is looking forward to embracing somebody and something new during New Year’s.”

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy….baby…I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

4- Kathy…fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

