Steph Curry Reveals If Ayesha Will Tweet During Finals After She Said NBA Was Rigged

Has Ayesha changed her tune about the NBA? The wife of Steph Curry tweeted last year that a Warriors playoff game was ‘rigged for money’ following a foul call against her man in Game 6. A year later, Steph reveals if she’ll tweet again during the finals.

Ayesha Curry, 28, was not a fan of the NBA finals outcome in 2016. Partially because her husband’s team lost against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but also because she felt an unfair call was made against Steph Curry, 29, during Game 6. A whistle blow that ultimately cost the Golden State Warriors the game. “I’ve lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money…or ratings I’m not sure which,” an angry Ayesha tweeted on June 16. “I won’t be silent. Just saw it live sorry.” The Warriors had a chance to redeem themselves in Game 7 but lost by a thin margin 89 – 93. LeBron James the Cavs celebrated like there was no tomorrow while Steph’s wife cursed at the television from home.

Now, one year after the fact, Steph revealed whether or not Ayesha was going to tweet again during the finals again. “I encourage her to do her thing,” he said on Good Morning America. “To always speak her mind. Never muffle any of that. Never not speak her mind in any situation.” Looks like it’s possible we could see some tweets from Ayesha again this year!

This is the third consecutive year that the Warriors and Cavaliers have faced off against each other on the court. LeBron and Steph know each other pretty well at this point, but is there tension brewing between the incredible athletes? Or, is their sportsmanship through the roof? “I know him well,” Steph said to ABC. “All the way back from my college days, he used to come watch us at Davidson [College] play, and we spend some time together, here and there.” It sounds like these basketball hunks are chill!

WATCH: @StephenCurry30 one-on-one as he dishes on life OFF the court with @ayeshacurry and family (and raps): https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/iywfVA1CKi — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 2, 2017

