Kirk Frost: Why Alleged Baby Mama Jasmine Washington Banned From ‘L&HH’ Reunion

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t hold your breath, Jasmine Washington will NOT be attending the ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ reunion show with Kirk Frost. A new report claims the alleged baby mama was banned from the scene — and you won’t believe what producers did to keep her away!

Save the drama for the (alleged) baby mama! Kirk Frost, 48, must be living on Cloud 9 right now following the taping of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion show, which did not include Jasmine Washington, 27, and two members of her possé. Because the episode was recorded on May 31, Keanna Arnold (Jasmine’s closest ally on the show) was able to speak out on June 2 about why the two didn’t attend the event with manager Rod Bullock. “We feel as if Kirk and Rasheeda waved their seniority card and demanded that we not be there because they knew he’d be exposed for every single thing AND lie that he has told,” Keanna wrote in an email obtained by Fameolousent.com. Yikes!

“Truth is Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s son Kannon,” she continued. “They dealt with each other for a year including throughout her entire pregnancy.” OK — but this is where things get really messy. “Kirk and I also had a ‘relationship.’ Me and Jasmine knew nothing about each other because we fell out over Rob and were not talking. Kirk knew this and took advantage. Rob has been taking care of his son since Mr. Kirk decided to just abandon Kannon.” That’s not even half of Keanna’s nasty email. She goes on to say Rasheeda wouldn’t know the truth if it “bit her in the ass.” So now we have to wonder, who’s telling the factual story?

If Kirk would just take a damn paternity test that would solve everything — except his marriage to Rasheeda if it came back positive. Supposedly, on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion show, the test results finally come to light and prove that Kirk IS the father of Kannon, according to MediaTakeOut. Now we really can’t wait for the reunion episode to air — it’s going to be so juicy and hopefully karma will come full circle for whoever is lying!

Biloxi, MS what's good meet me at Level Nightclub tomorrow May 19th you don't want to miss it 😘 #lehgo A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on May 18, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda and Kirk banned Jasmine from the reunion?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.