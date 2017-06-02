International Donut Day: 9 Chains Where You Can Get A Free Sugary Snack

REX/Shutterstock

Forget cookies and ice cream, International DONUT Day is the real deal! Skip the gym, welcome that cheat day with open arms, and hit up these nine chains on June 2 for a FREE (yes, on the house) sugary treat that will put an extra spring in your step.

TREAT YO’ SELF! International Donut Day, arguably the best day of the year, if finally upon us! This means you can score a free snack at some of the biggest donut chains across the country (AND CANADA). Sure, you may have to wait in life for like, a few hours — but won’t the reward be totally worth it? You can also count those waiting around minutes as part of your workout regime. Here are all the places where you can get a free donut on June 2 — Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts, LaMar’s Donuts, Duck Donuts, Cumberland Farms, Fractured Prune, Tim Hortons, Honey Dew Donuts, and Shipley Do-Nuts.

But even if you’re chained to your cubicle for most of the day, there’s a very high chance that one of your co-workers will bring the donuts TO YOU. 51% of Americans said they think more highly of people if they bring snacks to the office, according to a not-so-surprising survey. So if you feel like making friends — or impressing your boss for that big raise — don’t hesitant to bring a box of snacks to work. Conveniently, International Donut Day falls on a Friday this year, so why not turn the occasion into one big party?

We know what you’re thinking — what about all that sugar and those unnecessary calories? You worked hard for that summer body and don’t want to ruin it. Totally understandable. Here are some healthier ways you can make donuts at home. Embrace the paleo lifestyle with a cashew and cinnamon glaze, paired with an almond meal, coconut oil, and apple cider vinegar base. Or, you can go the gluten-free route using mashed bananas and gluten-free flour. Top the donuts with olive oil and beetroot powder. YUMMY!

Tomorrow is #DonutDay! Will you be one of the first 30 in line to receive a FREE Cappuccino & Ring donut? RT if you are! pic.twitter.com/NbzaASC4rJ — Dunkin' Donuts SA (@DunkinSA) June 1, 2017

