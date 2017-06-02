UFC 212: How To Watch The Epic MMA Brawl Featuring Jose Aldo Vs. Max Holloway

REX/Shutterstock

Fighters ready… olé! The UFC is headed south for UFC 212 and a wild night of fights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Keep reading to learn when is UFC 212 and how to enjoy all the MMA fights on June 3rd!

Five huge fights are scheduled on the Main Card for the UFC 212 set to go down on June 3, 2017 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The international field of fighters throwing punches in the octagon includes brawlers from Mexico, US, Poland and of course Brazil. Here is everything you need to know to get your MMA fight on during the big night of bouts!

UFC 211 was thrilling and 212 should be great too. At the top of the card are a couple of brawlers stepping into the octagon at 145 pounds. The main event of the night includes Jose Aldo from Brazil who will have the home crowd behind him while he fights Max Holloway who is traveling from the US. The main card features 5 deadly fights total, all set to begin at 7pm EST. Leading up to the main event, a pair of women will battle… Brazilian Claudia Gadelha will trade blows with Karolina Kowalkiewicz from Poland.

Rounding out the action on the main card are a few middleweight bouts. At 185, Brazilian Vitor Belfort will take on American Nate Marquardt after another fighter from Brazil, Paulo Borrachinha grapples with Oluwale Bamgbose who is also from the states. The first fight on the main card will be fought at 170 pounds between Brazilian Erick Silva and Yancy Medeiros.

Two top strawweights battle in the co-main at #UFC212! Rogan previews this dynamic matchup 🇧🇷 x 🇵🇱 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zk6pSNAnEf — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2017

There will be two sets of preliminary fights. The first set, at 3:30pm EST will feature 3 fights and can be seen at home online using the UFC Fight Pass. Then, the second set of 4 preliminary fights, at 5pm EST, can be caught for free by cable subscribers on FOX Sports 1. It will be an amazing, bloody night of fights so sit back and cheer for your favorite fighters!

