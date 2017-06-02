Kathy Griffin News Conference Live Stream: Watch Her Respond To Trump Blowback

Whoa! Kathy Griffin is hitting out following the massive backlash she suffered after she posed for a video holding a bloodied severed head mask of Donald Trump. We’ve got the live stream details for her 12pm EST press conference on June 2 to discuss the debacle, right here.

Comedian Kathy Griffin became one of the most hated women in the country after she posted a video made by photographer Tyler Shields holding a likeness of President Donald Trump’s bloodied severed head. The 56-year-old thought she was being provocative, but quickly found out through massive Twitter backlash that she had totally misread the joke. She later apologized saying how profusely sorry she was and that she had “crossed a line.” With the fallout from the May 30 stunt continuing, she’s hired an attorney and holding a June 2 press conference spill the details why she did it. Scroll down for the live stream info.

On the night of June 1, attorney Lisa Bloom announced via Twitter that she was the comedian’s new rep in handling this crisis. “Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin” the tweet read and gave out the details for her office location, where she and Kathy would be addressing the media.

In her statement, she said “Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump’s face. Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Wait, WHAT??! Apparently Kathy has been victimized by the Trump family in the past and wants to open up on what they did to drive her to her share that controversial video with the world. We can’t wait to hear what she has to say, but unfortunately for Kathy it’s too late to salvage some of the work she has lost because of her stunt. CNN fired her as Anderson Cooper‘s co-host of their annual New Year’s Eve live coverage and several theaters on the East Coast have cancelled planned appearances by the comedian, not wanting Kathy and her stand-up act anywhere near their premises.

HollywoodLifers, if you’re mad at Kathy for her Trump severed head stunt, is there anything she can say that would make you feel differently about what she did?

