Tyga’s Planning ‘Revenge’ Album After ‘Painful’ Kylie Jenner Split: Should She Be Worried?

Tyga is turning his heartbreak into hits after Kylie Jenner moved on with Travis Scott! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie’s excessive PDA with Travis has made the split ‘difficult’ for T-Raww. However, now he’s got the ultimate revenge plan up his sleeve…

Tyga‘s pulling a Taylor Swift! The rapper is on the brink of pumping out some major club bangers after his rocky split with Kylie Jenner, 19. “Knowing that Kylie and another rapper are getting cozy all over town has ignited a fire in Tyga to get back in the studio and create some dope beats and hit songs,” a music exec source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In case you’ve been out of touch, Kylie and Tyga, 27, split some time back in March when she went social media silent with the rapper. But, she picked up the pieces pretty quickly [aka weeks later] when she debuted her new beau to the world, rapper, Travis Scott, 25.

While their split still stings, after some sulking, Tyga knows what he needs to do. “Although he feels hurt every time he sees or hears about Kylie and Travis, Tyga is going to do what he knows how to do best, rap.”

Here’s the deal — Yes, “the breakup has been difficult for Tyga. He still loves Kylie a lot and seeing her with a new man has been “painful,” our source explained. BUT, ” Tyga’s devised a plan to cope with the heartbreak. He knows that success is the sweetest revenge and his plan is to get back to work and make hits.” Therefore, his “current goal” to come out with the hottest new music his fans have ever heard. “He knows his fans are loyal,” our insider explained; and so he thinks a new hit album will fill his pockets, put him back on top and make Kylie regret losing him.”

While we hope that Tyga doesn’t drop a diss track [because that wouldn’t be too nice], we are glad that he’s not pouting any longer. Like we told you, when the split was fresh, Tyga was begging Kylie for another chance and angry at Travis for supposedly stealing his girl. However, now, he’s turning things around.

And, Kylie isn’t the only one who’s happy now that Tyga is out of the picture. Her big sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted that Kylie’s life has been “drama” free since she cut ties with her man of nearly three years. She spilled the tea to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, May 28. “You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn’t mean he’s [Tyga] a bad person at all,” Kim explained. “And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.” Yikes.

Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors in the beginning of April when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga will drop any diss tracks?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.