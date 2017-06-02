Tyga Still ‘Obsessing’ Over Kylie Jenner: Why He’s Blaming Travis Scott For Breakup

Tyga has not stopped carrying a torch for Kylie Jenner, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! You’ll never guess the shocking reason why he blames Travis Scott for their dramatic split!

Tyga has reportedly not been able to stop thinking about his ex Kylie Jenner even though he thinks she cheated on him with Travis Scott! The 27 year-old rapper “is so salty at Travis,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s being childish and blaming him for stealing Kylie from him.” Rumors flew that Tyga had been unfaithful to Kylie, 19, but that’s reportedly not how he’s been seeing it. “He’s rewriting history and obsessing over Kylie cheating on him with Travis, 25. He’s convinced there was an overlap and that Travis stole his girl,” the source told us.

Tyga reportedly hasn’t just been angry with Travis, but he also been trying to get back with Kylie! “At the same time he’s trying texting Kylie begging her to see him again,” the insider told us, “he still thinks he can get her back, he won’t accept that she’s moved on.” Kylie has definitely seemed to be in a better place since she started hanging with Travis. She reportedly has really felt secure in her relationship with Travis in a way that she never felt with Tyga.

“She is happy for the first time because she is in a relationship built on trust,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back the way she was often suspicious of Tyga.” Kylie reportedly has been loving her time with Travis. “She feels like this is her first real, healthy relationship as an adult,” the insider said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie could ever get back together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.