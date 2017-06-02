‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Has Seizure & Collapses On Family Vacay — Is She OK?

Courtesy of Instagram

How scary! Trista Sutter suffered a horrifying seizure on a family vacation to Croatia with her husband and children. ‘The Bachelorette’ star collapsed right in front of their eyes and wound up in a hospital bed moments later. Is she OK?!

What started out as a sweet family vacation turned into more of a nightmare for Trista Sutter, 44. The mother-of-two, who appeared on The Bachelorette many seasons ago, suffered a terrifying seizure right in front of her children and husband while taking in the sights of Croatia. She collapsed on her daughter’s chest while her son watched in complete terror. Trista was immediately rushed to the closest hospital where she reached out to her Instagram fans the following day. “This was me yesterday two hours after I had a seizure,” the former television star captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with medical devices on her chest.

“This was two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest and she watched, along with her brother and grandparents, in confusion and horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance,” she continued on social media, adding that her body started to turn “blue” from the lack of flowing oxygen. Thankfully, when she woke up moments later at the hospital, she was surrounded by her loving family. “I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded.”

Suffering a seizure was a serious wake-up call for Trista as she realized that everyone has an expiration date and life can be cut short so unexpectedly. Look what happened to poor Michael Nance, a former Bachelorette contestant who passed away at the young age of 31. His official cause of death has yet to be confirmed but Austin Police said he was already unresponsive when they arrived at 3:00AM. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

