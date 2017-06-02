Tommie Lee kicked it poolside and showed off her curves in a steamy green bikini and sky-high red heels! She joked about her ‘goofy’ and sultry little dance that you just have to see!

Tommie Lee wowed in a teeny moss green bikini at a glamorous rooftop pool. The 32 year-old Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star walked sexily toward the camera in her strapped crimson heels before she gave her booty a little shake for the camera. Tommie couldn’t keep a straight face though and immediately started giggling before jokingly telling her cameraperson to stop filming her. She definitely thought the video was pretty funny because she even wrote, “So Goofy 😋” as part of her Instagram caption.

Tommie has been showing off her incredible body. She wore a beyond sexy see-through bra when she went to Stadium Gentlemen’s Club in Washington D.C. on May 29. Tommie completed her club look with a shiny silver skirt that cinched her tiny waist to perfection and lace socks with her golden heeled sandals. She kept her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

She was reportedly fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for being a “security risk” to her fellow cast members. You might remember, we reported in April that Tommie has been hard at work trying to make her return to the show. “Tommie loves being on Love & Hip Hop,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s been telling her friends not to believe the hype because she’s not going anywhere. What she is trying to do, really desperately even, is work on her temper.” She reportedly does “not trying to jeopardize her bread from being on the show and is really doing everything she can to keep her temper in check.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tommie’s poolside moves? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!