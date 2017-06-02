Tiny Still Struggling With T.I. Divorce: ‘She Doesn’t Want To End Their Marriage’

SplashNews

Just when we think this story couldn’t get any sadder, it does. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that after six months of being separated, Tiny is still struggling with her heartbreaking split from T.I. In fact, she still wants him back!

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 41, has not been having an easy time with her pending divorce from rapper, T.I., 36. A music industry insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that ever since she filed for the divorce back in Dec. 2016, she has not been happy and doesn’t really want the marriage to end. Click here to see pics of happier times with the former couple.

“Tiny is still struggling coming to terms with the ending of her marriage with TI, she is heartbroken. She filed because he checked out of the marriage, not the other way around,” the insider told us. “She is torn because after everything she has been put through with TI, deep in her heart, she still doesn’t want to leave him but at the same time she knows she can’t stay in a marriage if he has no loyalty or integrity. Tiny has been forced into a bad situation where she has no choice but to move forward with her decision to end things for good and move on.”

Tiny’s accusations about T.I being at fault for the marriage’s end comes just after T.I. recently blamed Tiny’s inability to accept his faults as the reason for the final blow. Although there’s clearly blame on both sides, T.I. has claimed he’s not on bad terms with Tiny and has seemed to already move on with new love, Bernice Burgos, 37, by lavishing her with expensive gifts. No matter what happens with these two in the future, we hope they can find a way to be friendly with each other and live happily!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tiny’s feelings? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.