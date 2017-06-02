No bad blood here? After T.I. and Tiny’s explosive split, he’s now declaring a truce… kind of! He made a public announcement that he has absolutely no beef with anyone! So, did he make up with his ex? Get the scoop!

What is seriously going on with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36?! The rapper took to Instagram on June 1 to let the world know that he’s got zero problems in his life. “No longer on bad terms with anyone. i’m declaring it. dislike me by yourself. i wish you the best,” the candid quote read. He simply captioned his post, “Mood.”

So, his photo begs the question — Are T.I. and Tiny on good terms? While the rapper didn’t divulge any further details, we can only guess that he’s letting go of his tumultuous past and moving on in a more positive direction. Although we wish that he and Tiny would live happily ever after, the pair ended their marriage during a final dinner together on The Family Hustle, at the end of May.

In an EXCLUSIVE clip obtained by HollywoodLife.com, the exes went back and forth about their past and how they’ve both changed since they met in their 20’s. Earlier in their argument, Tiny accused T.I. of cheating and he did the same. I But, by the end, T.I. suggested that they split because they’ve grown apart. However, the former couple ended on a somber note.

Mood

And, their discussion came at an interesting time, since T.I. is dating Bernice Burgos. The two have been hot and heavy and he even flew her to LA, where he was performing, on May 29, and spoiled her with a shopping spree!

Although T.I. is happy with his new girl, his friends feel the opposite. “T.I. is sprung on Bernice and his boys are worried he’s getting too caught up,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They want him to slow down and keep his options open for a while. He’s been in a relationship for so long they think he needs to stay single.” Ugh.

Like we told you, T.I finally accepted Tiny’s divorce papers at the end of April; after she originally filed the docs back in Dec. 2016. The pair were married for seven years after getting together in 2000. And, don’t think Tiny’s sulking over her broken marriage. She’s been cozying up to her rumored hookup, Floyd Mayweather, 40. All’s well that ends well, right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I will listen to his friends or stay with Bernice?

