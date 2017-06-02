T.I. Blames Tiny For Heartbreaking Split: ‘You Were Too Busy Finding Faults In Me’

T.I. and Tiny are still coming to terms with their heartbreaking split, after spending seven years as a married couple. The rapper must have been feeling nostalgic on June 2, while blaming his ex for ‘finding too many faults’ in him, as he ‘overlooked’ hers.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36, have endured many highs and lows throughout their long-lasting relationship, but it was clear their love story was over on the final episode of their reality show. After calling it quits with his former flame, the rapper is now reflecting on what went wrong. Taking to Instagram on June 2, TIP shared a photo of a powerful quote reading, “I walked away because you were too busy finding faults in me, while i was too busy overlooking yours.” The caption cleared up any misconceptions about a feud as he wrote, “it’s still all love.”

“No longer on bad terms with anyone. I’m declaring it. dislike me by yourself. i wish you the best,” T.I. wrote via social media only one day prior, proving he’s keeping it moving after they called it quits in Dec. 2016. The pair ended their seven-year marriage during an explosive final dinner together on The Family Hustle, which aired at the end of May. The exes admitted to falling apart over the years, after having been a couple since they were in their twenties. Both T.I. and Tiny accused the other of cheating during and they ended their argument on a rather sad note.

Tiny is now reportedly embarking on her own reality show adventure as she welcomes this next chapter of life. T.I. is also getting along just fine, however he did cause a bit of drama after partying at New York’s ACES nightclub on May 11 with his alleged new flame Bernice Burgos, 37. Even though many speculated Bernice caused their marriage to end, Tiny confirmed the curvy model had nothing to do with their rocky split on The Wendy Williams show.

TIP’s currently having a blast on his Hustle Gang Tour, but he’s still working his schedule around to see Bernice as much as he can. The rapper performed in Los Angeles on May 29 and he paid for her travels and spoiled the model with a shopping spree! “He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver and shopping money,” a source close to the lyricist tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And he sent Bernice and her daughter to Disneyland for the day.”

But It's still all love. A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

