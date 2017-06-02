Taylor Swift Dropping New Song Soon — She ‘Can’t Wait’ For Her Fans To Hear It

Brace yourselves, Swifties! Taylor Swift is preparing to drop a hot new single in the ‘next 2 or 3 months,’ and it’s a song T-Swizzle ‘can’t wait’ for her fans to hear. Not only will it kickstart the release of her new album, but it’ll also solidify her return to the spotlight!



“Taylor [Swift] plans on slowly returning to social media and getting back in the public eye as the release of her new music approaches. She will be dropping a new single in the next 2 or 3 months and she can’t wait for all of her fans to hear what she has been working hard on for the last year,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh how we’ve missed Taylor Swift. It’s been nearly three years since she released a new album, and we’re dying to hear what she’s been working on! But that’s not all — we may also be getting a hot new music video in the not too distant future. And we’re hearing Taylor’s new man, Joe Alwyn, will have some input on it. “Taylor has been working hard on her new album and has some work to do while in town. She has been working on a secret music video with a really big budget and she is eager for his input on the project. She trusts Joe and wants his creative input and opinion,” our source says.

We can’t say we’re too surprised Taylor’s looking for Joe’s input on her new stuff, as we recently learned things between them are “heating up” … “They have a lot planned together during their time in the states mixing a little business with pleasure,” our source said before adding, “Joe has a few romantic surprises planned for her too. He wants to cook for her and sneak in a few gifts when she is not expecting them.” Click here to see more pics of Taylor Swift!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for Taylor Swift’s new music? Do you think it will be better than 1989? Tell us below!

