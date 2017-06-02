Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn ‘Heating Up’ As The Happy Couple Stays At Her Beverly Hills Estate

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrived in Los Angeles to kick off their top-secret getaway, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! You’ll totally swoon over what the hot new couple have planned for their international trip!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have taken their secretive romance to the next level with an overseas vacation together after they jetted off on a private plane on June 1 from the UK. “Things between Joe and Taylor are heating up as the pair have arrived at Taylor’s old home in Beverly Hills,” on Friday, June 2nd a music insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. The 26 year-old British actor has reportedly been “super excited to be with Taylor on this international trip.” Any vacation has got to be a major step forward for any couple and this has reportedly already brought these two closer. “Things are awesome between them and he is totally falling for her,” the insider told us.

Taylor and Joe have reportedly got a busy schedule ahead of them in LA. “They have a lot planned together during their time in the states mixing a little business with pleasure,” the source said. Don’t worry because Joe reportedly has got some adorable plans up his sleeves for Taylor, 27, to take her mind off of the business side of things. “Joe has a few romantic surprises planned for her too. He wants to cook for her and sneak in a few gifts when she is not expecting them,” the insider told us.

“Joe is eager to spend private time with her inside her LA home,” the source continued. “He is totally into her and finds everything about her sexy… her private jet, her successful career and her great personality. He is attracted to everything about Taylor.” Joe might have been flying high in Taylor’s private jet, but he’s reportedly still just a “very normal and down-to-earth” guy, a source told PEOPLE. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos…,” the insider told the mag.

