15 Summer Shows You’ll Want To Stay Inside For This Summer

Not a fan of the heat? No problem. Luckily, a ton of new (and returning) shows are coming this Summer, and there’s a good amount that are actually worth watching. Here’s our guide of what’s what.

There are over 100 new and returning shows on TV this summer, so odds are, you need a bit of guidance. You can look through our gallery for all 15 picks of what to watch and when, but we’ll also highlight a few for you here, because let’s be honest: 100 shows is just too many. Let’s start with Younger, which is set to return on June 28, and season four is a must watch. The first trailer from the new show just debuted and now that more people know Liza’s (Sutton Foster) secret, things are getting messier and messier by the day. Also, there’s more sex than ever. Hello, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann.

The Bold Type is another new show that is heating up Freeform this summer. Inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor, Joanna Coles, the show will take us into the life of best friends working at a magazine, balancing a personal life, work, love, and fashion. Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy star in the drama, starting July 11.

One of the most anticipated shows of the summer is Jessica Biel‘s The Sinner, set to premiere on USA on August 2. Jessica plays young mother who commits a brutal murder but has no memory of doing it, and has no idea why. So, she works with an investigator (Bill Pullman) to find the answers.

And then there’s streaming shows — Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is already well underway, but it’s worthy of a binge if you haven’t yet watched. Netflix’s Glow is also coming on June 23, giving fans a look inside the life of women’s wrestling in the eighties, starring Alison Brie.

HollywoodLifers, which shows are you looking forward to this summer? Be sure to look through our full gallery to see our Top 15 picks!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.