Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez: His Kids Are ‘Sick Of Their Toxic Roller Coaster’ Romance

Uh oh! Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez may be okay with their on-again/off-again situation, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned his kids are tired of the back and forth between them. It’s a ‘sick roller coaster ride’ and they want off!

“Stevie J’s friends and family are just as shocked as everyone else that he’s working things out with Joseline. They really believed that he was done with her this time. He told them all he was actually afraid for himself around her and now they’re supposed to just accept her back like nothing happened. He’s like the boy who cried wolf and they are sick of being on this toxic rollercoaster with him. They’re putting all the blame on Joseline — his kids are so mad they don’t ever want to see her again,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, recently reunited after a heated breakup. Everyone thought they were over for good this time, but they have some sort of magnetic connection that keeps bringing them back together (maybe it’s the hot sex). It sounds sweet, but his kids are not having it! As our source said, they think the entire relationship is “toxic.” Oy vey.

Stevie J and Joseline have one kid together — a baby girl named Bonnie Bella, which they welcomed in Dec. 2016. However, Stevie J also has a daughter named Eva with Mimi Faust along with a few other children. Click here to see more pics of Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez!

